The proposed sale of a portion of Dupont's Chestnut Run campus to an affiliate of Delle Donne and Associates has fallen through.
Dupont signed a letter of intent with Westlake Investment Group in December, 2019, to sell the Chestnut Run Labs buildings and land.
In a statement to WDEL, Dupont spokesman Dan Turner said:
"DuPont and Delle Donne worked together to move forward with the proposed transaction. However, due to the current market conditions, the decision was made to not move forward with the sale.
We will continue to seek the most suitable strategic partner who will redevelop the space and put it into productive reuse."
The Chestnut Run campus, which at one point totaled over 200 acres, was initially developed in the mid 1950s, and at one time encompassed nineteen buildings.
Dupont, and its agricultural spin-off Corteva, currently occupy several buildings on the northwestern portion of the campus that were not part of the proposed sale.