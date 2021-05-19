A slight change to a goodwill gesture for Delaware's volunteer firefighters and EMTs could help DNREC put a dent into a popular program's shortage.
State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown/Long Neck) spoke on Senate Bill 92, which addresses a current program where Delaware offers active volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and life members a free surf fishing tag, or in-state rates for one to out-of-state members.
"I've seen on more than one occasion a surf-fishing tag on a two-wheel drive vehicle because they're a firefighter. The only option they have is to get one of these surf tags."
The issue became more important this year, as Delaware sold out of their 17,000 surf fishing tags in March, and another 1,000 were sold out almost immediately last month.
An option to purchase a non-weekend surf-fishing permit was put in place in response to the sellout.
Volunteer fire department members become eligible for a pass if they respond to at least 20% of their department's annual alarms or crew calls.
SB92 would allow those members who would not surf fish the ability to free up one of those passes by giving them the option to get a regular Delaware park pass at the same in-state & out-of-state terms as the surf fishing passes.
"It allows them to chose either between their surf fishing tag, assuming there's one available, or a state park pass as a thank you and a benefit for being one of our volunteer firefighters or ambulance drivers here in Delaware."
SB92, which passed unanimously in the Delaware Senate, is off to the House for further consideration.