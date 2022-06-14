In the second half of the opening day of the state Department of Justice's case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness, prosecutors directly launched into the minutia, with their very first witnesses appearing from PHRST, a payroll and human resources branch utilized by Delaware to track information for state employees.
Attorney General's Office Prosecutor Mark Denney asked Kevin Sclesky and Anne Spano details about what PHRST does for the state of Delaware and how they track payment to employees. They dug into the weeds using Excel spreadsheets showing what kind of employee a number of Auditor positions were--be they "full-time equivalents" or casual seasonal, "flat rate" employees, and who was making how much, all to establish McGuiness's daughter was receiving more hours to work and a higher rate of pay than her counterparts in the office.
Defense attorney Steven Wood in turn, on cross examination of Spano, argued Elizabeth "Saylar" McGuiness was making the same pay and working the same hours as her casual seasonal counterparts, and the only reason anything looked awry was because of how the state selectively generated the payroll reports being shown.
Additional witnesses called by the prosecution included Donna Grossmann, who works within the state's Division of Corporations and oversees the state's keycard system for accessing government buildings, and Alex Reuben, who tracks VPN access by state employees.
The state showed off documentation showing how frequently and when employees like Elizabeth McGuiness used their cards to access the Auditor's building, but Wood argued the younger McGuiness wouldn't show up in the system if she were working, say, at the auditor's booth at the Delaware State Fair, which took place during dates prosecutors seemed to be calling into question.
Meanwhile, prosecutors displayed evidence Elizabeth McGuiness and Virginia Bateman never accessed the state's VPN during December 2020 through January 2021. Wood attempted to punch holes through those claims by arguing if Elizabeth McGuiness was doing graphic design or social media work via web applications, she wouldn't be accessing the state's VPN anyway.
Presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. allowed a jury bathroom break and additionally allowed a second recess for everyone as both sides dealt with technology issues and confusion over which documents being shown represented which individuals. The day wrapped up around 4 p.m.
McGuiness is Delaware's first sitting statewide elected official to face trial. Attorney General Kathy Jennings has charged McGuiness with the misdemeanors conflict of interest, structuring, official misconduct, and the felonies of theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation.
The prosecution's case got off to a bumpy start when they first filed in New Castle County and had a Grand Jury indictment returned, only to have Wood argue the trial should be held in Kent County, where McGuiness's Dover office is located, and potentially where any alleged criminal conduct would've had to take place. Carpenter also denied use of records recovered from a laptop obtained during execution of a search warrant because the prosecution took too long providing the defense with what it found.
Day two of the trial is slated to get underway at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.