A day after prosecutors delayed the start of a trial against Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness over concerns presented by the defense the case was filed in the wrong jurisdiction, court officials announced Wednesday the Department of Justice had filed a "Nolle Prosequi without prejudice" and would not seek prosecution in New Castle County.

Defense attorney Steven Wood pointed out on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to then-presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. that, while his client is a statewide official and any alleged actions would have potentially impacted citizens statewide, it did not mean her alleged actions would have been committed anywhere but from her Dover office in Kent County.

The argument was compelling enough for Carpenter to warn Director for the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Mark Denney and his team that prosecution could move forward if he was confident enough in their case, but if they did not prove these allegations were being tried in the appropriate venue, he risked McGuiness being acquitted regardless of guilt at the culmination of trial.

After calling a brief recess Tuesday following Wood's argument, all sides returned to the floor and Carpenter issued his decision that such a significant consequence should not be weighed hastily, and dismissed court before noon. Later that evening, court officials announced no proceedings would be held Wednesday.

Wood had indicated he intended to file a motion to dismiss if the state made this exact decision to reintroduce its case in another county on the grounds of unnecessary delay. McGuiness, who is facing charges she stole money by giving her daughter and her daughter's friend a "do-nothing" job, intentionally structures contractor payments to skirt scrutiny or bidding processes, and intimidated subordinates who may have spoken out against her actions, has been awaiting trial since the allegations were announced in mid-October 2021. McGuiness, still a sitting elected official, would be Delaware's first such to face trial while in office.

Court officials said the prosecution's case would be submitted to a Kent County Grand Jury on Monday, June 6, 2022. A new trial date would be established only if and when an indictment was returned from that group.

Mat Marshall of the Delaware Attorney General's Office, when asked for comment on this development or if he believed the reintroduction of the case to a new Kent County Grand Jury might also aid in reintroducing evidence that had been barred by Carpenter in New Castle County due to a delay in reporting findings to the defense, explained both sides are under gag order, and any comment would have "to be limited to the courtroom."