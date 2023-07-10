(Washington, DC) -- The federal prosecutor handling the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes is pushing back against claims made by an IRS whistleblower.
In a letter to the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said he did not request a special counsel designation in the probe, contrary to testimony made by the whistleblower.
HE also said he has never been denied the authority to bring charges against Hunter in any jurisdiction.
The whistleblower told Congressional Republicans top DOJ officials interfered in Weiss' investigation and gave Hunter preferential treatment.
The president's son agreed to a plea deal in his tax case in June.