The University of Delaware finds itself in the top 10 in the national polls, but it is also number one in a conference statistic that could be troubling to the health of their offense.
No. 9 Delaware's offensive line, has allowed a Colonial Athletic Association-leading nine sacks despite victories over FBS Navy and in-state foe Delaware State.
"The first and second down ones are the ones I have a real concern with," Head Coach Ryan Carty said during Monday's CAA Teleconference. "I think we've done okay with that, but we have to continue to get better at it. There's no doubt, we have. We settled down in the second half of the second game (against DelState)."
Two of DelState's four sacks came on first and second downs, but a third down, second quarter sack came just before a Brandon Ratcliffe missed field goal, the second time that's happened this season.
Delaware's offensive line is protecting Nolan Henderson, who suffered a season-ending abdominal injury in 2021.
The task for Delaware's offensive line doesn't seem to get easier this week, as they travel to Rhode Island, in what on paper seems like the moveable object against the unstoppable force, as the Rams have a league-leading 9 sacks after wins over Stony Brook and Bryant.
"These guys are pretty good pass rushers and they put pressure on you with blitzes and twitchy ends. We have to have our antennae up, for sure," Carty said.
At the controls of the Rams offense is redshirt senior Kasim Hill, a Tennessee and Maryland transfer who has thrown for 526 yards and four touchdowns on the season, while rushing for another score.
"He is pretty athletic, but he's a good passer. He's a guy who is not going to put you in a wrong situation, he makes checks at the line, and gets those things accomplished. He's a guy we have to continue to put some pressure on and making him a little uncomfortable, otherwise he's going to dice you up," according to Carty.
Stopping Hill figures to be important, but so is Delaware's kicking game, as Ratcliffe is 0-2 on field goals this season, including a missed 44-yarder against Navy, but is 4-4 on extra points.
"We haven't missed an extra point kick yet, and that's important to us," Carty said. "We'll figure out the field goal stuff and the kickoff stuff as we go. We'll keep giving people shots and see who runs with it."
Due to the quirks of the CAA schedule, this will be the fourth straight time the Rams and Blue Hens will meet in the Ocean State.
Delaware won a 3OT game in 2019, before a 35-21 victory in the Spring 2021 season.
Rhode Island earned revenge last October, with a 22-15 win, where they led 12-0 at halftime, but Delaware couldn't sustain a comeback as URI scored on a 28-yard punt return with 3:46 left.
Carty said even when he was coaching for New Hampshire in their run of CAA tournament appearances back in the 00s, Rhode Island was always trouble.
"We had always played competitive games against them, but they didn't always find a way to finish them. Right now, they have, they've been winning now. It's Coach (Jim Fleming), he does a great job, and they've had a consistent group of guys for the last few years on staff, and they're an experienced team, playing some big games and winning them."
Rhode Island has had a way of being a stumbling block for Delaware over the years as well, as the Hens are just 4-4 at Meade Stadium since 2002, K.C. Keeler's first season guiding the Blue Hens.
Delaware's win over DelState did slide them up one spot to No. 9 in this week's STATS FCS Top 25 poll. The promotion came after previous No. 9 East Tennessee State lost to The Citadel.
Rhode Island finds itself up five spaces to No. 17 this week.
Villanova is the top-ranked CAA squad at No. 7, with William & Mary at No. 15, and New Hampshire at No. 25. Richmond is the virtual No. 26 receiving just one fewer vote point than the Wildcats.
Saturday's game between Rhode Island and Delaware begins at 1 p.m., Delaware will return home for games against Hampton and Towson following their first conference road test.