Animal cruelty and its connections to domestic violence and child abuse is addressed in a package of bills in the Delaware General Assembly
One measure would require law enforcement agencies, the Children's Department and the Attorney General's Office to report suspected animal cruelty while carrying out their responsibilities in child welfare investigations. Such reports would go to the Office of Animal Welfare. OAW Director Chris Motoyoshi spoke in favor of the bill at a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.
"If someone is harming an animal, there's a good chance they may also be harming or will harm someone else in the family. This link demonstrates the need for cross-reporting between animal welfare, law enforcement and child protection agencies," Motoyoshi said.
Senate Bill 71, sponsored by Senator Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown, would also provide immunity for people who, in good faith, report suspected animal cruelty.
"A lot of times what we're seeing is that animal abuse, it's a red flag for other types of abuse that are happening within that family," Hansen said.
Also under consideration is a measure (Senate Bill 70) that would expand protection from abuse orders to include pets.
“Our pets are members of our family. All too often, pets can get caught in the middle of family disputes or used as tools of manipulation or abuse,” Senator Nicole Poore, D- New Castle, Delaware City, Bear said. “This legislation addresses both animal welfare and domestic abuse by giving Family Court the authority to treat animal violence as a red flag in a protection from abuse case and keep pets away from abusers.”
House Bill 95 would establish procedures for Family Court to consider the welfare of companion animals during consideration of divorces or marriage annulments.
“Dividing property can be really challenging for divorcing couples. While we all may be attached to certain items of furniture or artwork, the connection between a person and a family pet is deeply personal,” Representative Krista Griffith, D-North Wilmington, Greenville, Hockessin said. “HB 95 recognizes that connection and will allow our Family Court judges to look at companion animals differently than other property when deciding on where the pet should live.”