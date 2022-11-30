A local non-profit is making sure Delaware firefighters are protected against contamination and other hazards.
Donate Delaware launched an inventory supplies campaign for Delaware fire companies with deliveries starting on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Cranston Heights, Mill Creek, Hockessin, and Elsmere fire companies received boxes of nitril gloves, isolation gowns, wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields and bleach.
Donate Delaware, led by former professional boxer Dave Tiberi, was founded during the pandemic to help first responders obtain needed personal protective equipment (PPE).
The organization credited a number of sponsors including Bank of America, JP Morgan, Highmark, Adesis, Willis Chevrolet and Action Unlimited Resources, for their support of the inventory supplies campaign.