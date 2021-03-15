A group of parents, students, and supporters rallied on the steps of Legislative Hall on Monday looking to end the year-long reduction of public school class sizes in Delaware due to the pandemic.
Lisa McCulley helps organize the Facebook group Stand Up Delaware, which hosted the event, and told WRDE they wanted to make a point to Delaware's officials.
"Two weeks to flatten the curve now has turned into a year, and we're still not fully reopened. We've seen a lot of children suffer, so we're here to stand up for them, and stand up for these kids to get back to school fully five days a week."
Delaware's public schools are permitted to be open, but are under strict guidelines for social distancing within classrooms, with either three or six-foot spacing between students being required, based upon school district's choices.
Those measures have allowed some public schools that have smaller hybrid requests to begin to allow students back for as many days as a full week, but no public school is 100% back in-person with all of their students.
There has been no indication from Governor Carney's office or the Division of Public Health when the classroom distancing restrictions could be loosened to give schools more choices on opening for more students, or days.