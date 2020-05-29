At least two separate protests over the death of George Floyd are scheduled in Wilmington this weekend.
The Wilmington chapters of Black Lives Matter and Food not Bombs are planning to rally at Rodney Square at 11 a.m. Saturday, to protest the killing of Floyd, who was in custody by Minneapolis Police when he was killed.
One of the officers was arrested on Friday.
Pastor D of Joshua Harvest Church went on Facebook Live to explain the event is about more than Floyd.
"Black men, you know we're an endangered species. What's going on has been going since Jim Crow. It's not just about black men who are killed at the hands of racist white police officers, it's also the other kinds of infringements on illegal search and seizure."
In the same video, another unidentified person said police "took his firearm and violated my constitutional rights."
Pastor D went on to say that's part of the problem.
"Even when we work hard and do things the right way. Even when we try to enjoy the privileges of the American democracy, we end up being treated like slaves. That's that tomorrow is about people, it's about slavery being ended, once and for all."
Another protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at 800 North French Street.