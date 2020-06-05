Protests throughout the First State continue to be scheduled as Delaware groups continue to remember George Floyd, and look for change.
The biggest rally appears to be the "We Still Can't Breathe" event slated for Friday night at 6 p.m. at Tubman Garrett Riverfront Park in Wilmington.
Almost 4,000 people have responded to the post, and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki put out a statement saying he met with organizers hoping to postpone the event.
According to the statement, "The Mayor said he is concerned that people from outside Wilmington or Delaware will attempt to disrupt the event. The organizers have promised the Mayor they will place coalition representatives throughout the park to maintain order."
Tensions in Wilmington are high after a rally midday Saturday eventually morphed into looting at multiple businesses along Market Street in the evening.
"I am sorry that I have to even address the subject of possible vandalism and looting, but we are acutely aware of what happened last weekend and will do everything to prevent anything like this from happening again."
WDEL reached out to the protest's organizers for comment, but did not receive a response.
Wilmington is not the only site expecting some form of protest this weekend.
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and Women's March Sussex recently backed out of a planned demonstration and vigil for Friday at 4 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach. That event prompted the Tanger Outlet Center to announce they would be closing their stores at 2 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution." Whether it still happens in some form is unclear.
In Middletown, where a student-organized march was held Thursday night, Bishop Jeffery Broughton of Living Grace Worship Cathedral is helping to organize a "March and Gathering" at the center of town at 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Our main objective and goal for Sunday and days and months and years to come is to come and work together to eliminate systemic racism and bring equality and equity to all."
Broughton said he hopes the protests can help instigate "necessary changes."
"Accountability in the juristic system, in the laws, holding officers accountable for actions. Different laws that pertain to different systems that doesn't really protect low-income, underprivileged individuals. There's so much across the board that lawmakers, city leaders, and officials really need to sit at the table and discuss policies and procedures, and use that as a starting point to bring change."
On Saturday there are a pair of events scheduled in Dover, while Karen Shaffer is attempting to schedule an event at 4th & Market in Wilmington that she said was the idea of her 7-year-old son Brian Powell.