U.S. Senator Chris Coons and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined with One Village Alliance to help cleanup The Freedom Center on West 31st Street in Wilmington on Monday, January 18, 2021.
The effort was part of a day of service in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, but One Village Alliance founder Chandra Pitts reminded those in attendance that there's more to observing the day than just service.
"Dr. King did not die in the name of volunteerism, he was murdered fighting for justice in the name of freedom," said Pitts.
Meyer and Coons were seen helping rake the yard at The Freedom Center, part of a busy day of service for the two.
Meyer was attending a half dozen events including the Kind to Kids Blue Duffel Day drop-off in Newark.
Coons participated in a cleanup at the Teen Warehouse on Thatcher Street in Wilmington, and at a donation event at the county's new Hope Center for the homeless on Airport Road