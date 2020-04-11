All of this coronavirus-related social distancing and isolation isn't necessarily great for our mental health.
If someone you know is behaving very differently, they may be depressed, said Therapy West co-founder Dr. Jeffrey Kassinove.
"So they might be sleeping more or sleeping less, staying up late at night. Typically, when we look at depression, it's a lack of pleasure in things that we used to find pleasure in, so whether it's watching a movie, and now [the movie] just sorta has no interest for us at all," said Kassinove.
Other warning signs in adults include significant weight gain or loss and cognitive changes, lasting at least two weeks. In children, the chief symptom is increased irritability.
Kassinove added it's important to maintain a routine that's as close as possible to our non-pandemic schedule.
"Getting up, showering, everybody having breakfast together, doing your routine whether it's school or work, going outside and taking a family walk, and setting that structure is essential to reducing risk factors for mental health [problems]," said Kassinove.
Kassinove says families may find it difficult to practice social distancing, but it can be healthy for parents to spend about an hour a day not parenting.
Find out more at therapywest.com.