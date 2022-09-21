A tractor trailer hauling pumpkins crashed coming off the northbound Route 896 ramp to northbound I-95 causing more than twelve hours of traffic tie ups.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
The rig ran off the highway and overturned. Crews spent the rest of the overnight hours attempting to move it back onto the road surface using as many as three tow trucks with rotators.
DelDOT said the load proved too heavy and forced crews to off load the pumpkins by hand.
The cleanup resulted in the northbound ramp from Route 896 to I-95 to remain closed causing major traffic delays around the entire interchange as well as on alternate routes including Route 4 into Ogletown, Route 72 from Old Baltimore Pike to Route 4, and Old Baltimore Pike to Route 273.
There were no reports of injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating.