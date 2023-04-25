A family that's been popping tasty popcorn treats for generations will expand in Sussex County.
Fisher's Popcorn plans to build a nearly $5-million facility in Frankford, near Route 113. 30-to-35 bags per minute of fresh-from-the-kettle popcorn will be produced. It expects to create 20 additional wholesale jobs over the next three years.
Currently Fisher's has 22 full-time employees.
The Delaware Council on Development Finance approved Fisher's request of up to $205,000 for a capital expenditure grant and jobs performance grant.
“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to expand our operations while still being part of our local community here in Delaware,” Fisher's Popcorn Vice President Russell Hall said. He run the company's wholesale and e-commerce divisions. “This expansion will enable us to bring the classic flavors of the Delaware beach resorts to more people around the country while adding quality jobs in Sussex County. The grant assistance from the state is a key component to making this happen.”
Fisher's Delaware operations have been independent of the original Maryland operations since 1983.
“Fisher’s Popcorn has been a part of the Delaware beach experience and the Sussex County business community for 40 years, and we’re glad the company has chosen to expand here for its next phase of growth,” Governor John Carney said. “Delaware is a great place for manufacturing. This new facility will enable Fisher’s Popcorn to better serve its existing customers and grow its production and wholesale operations.”