Earlier this year, Mayor Mike Purzycki attended the funeral of 85 year old Bishop Aretha Morton and said he would like to celebrate her honor in Wilmington.
A few months later, he stuck to his word and has announced that April 24 will now be known as Bishop Aretha Morton Day in the city.
April 24 is the day that Morton received her church-issued Ministry License in 1959, becoming the first female Baptist Bishop in Delaware and the East Coast.
Morton also made history by being the first African American and first woman named chaplain of the Wilmington Fire Department.
The bishop broke barriers her entire life for both people of color and for women.
Mayor Purzycki says the city will continue to celebrate Bishop Morton's achievements annually, while remembering the many reasons why Wilmington and its people benefited from her presence.