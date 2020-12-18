As expected, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki has vetoed legislation that would require annual pre-rental inspections of the city's 18,000 rental units.
It's a task the city's Department of License and Inspection simply cannot complete, according to the mayor.
Four years ago, when he became mayor, Purzycki said L&I only conducted a few hundred rental inspections annually. That number has since increased to 1,900 in 2019.
"This ordinance orders the city to inspect every one of those rented units for each year in which a lease is entered. As indicated by L&I Director Starkey, his department does not have the personnel to perform what amounts to almost ten times the number of rental inspections it currently performs, as well as execute all the other essential responsibilities given to the department under City Code," said the mayor in a prepared statement.
Pre-rental inspections were previously required under City Code, but were removed because they didn't work as intended, the mayor's office said.
[They caused] long and erratic wait times for scheduling an inspection. These delays harmed both landlords and tenants alike. While the landlords could not rent their properties for weeks, and even months as they waited for an inspection to be scheduled, the tenants looking for a place to live were left out in the cold without a predictable date to move into their rental unit. These predictable inefficiencies do not, in the long run, benefit anyone," said the mayor.
Councilman Sam Guy's ordinance passed in council last week with seven votes.
While Purzycki called it "well-intentioned," he said it would not solve the city's problems. Instead, he hopes to come up with a collaborative solution with council in the future and will continue to use all of the tools at his disposal to eliminate blight and improve the city's housing stock that will ultimately stabilize neighborhoods.
"But this ordinance, by requiring a huge and impractical number of annual pre-rental inspections, will regrettably misdirect the city’s attention and limited resources away from the housing stock that most needs improvement and inspection," he said.