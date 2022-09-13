With thousands of motorcyclists descending upon Ocean City, Maryland, for the annual Bike Fest September 15-18, Delaware safety officials are reminding motorcycle riders and vehicle drivers alike to watch out for each other.
Jackie McDermott, Motorcycle Program Manager for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, said police agencies will be watching them both with high visibility enforcement.
"[Our goal is] to try and keep all of these motorcyclists safe and [it's] a reminder that everyone should be following those safe riding and driving practices," said McDermott.
She said defensive driving is more important than ever.
"Unfortunately on today's roadways, everyone needs to have that kind of mindset that we all have a responsibility to look out for one another," said McDermott.
According to statistics, in 2021, Delaware saw the highest motorcycle fatality rate in more than 40 years with 24 people killed. In addition there were 224 crashes with 66 serious injuries involving motorcycles.
This year is trending in the same direction with 15 fatalities in 144 crashes, and 47 serious injuries involving motorcycles.
McDermott said there are some common causes of crashes.
"One of the main things that we have realized is that, especially when turning left, that motorcyclist can hide in that blind spot of that front post," said McDermott. "It's not that they're not trying to look that way, they look that way and that motorcyclist could be hidden by that A post."
There is a simple move drivers can make to avoid such a collision.
"We try to coach people to move up in their seat to see make sure they can see behind that blind spot of that A post," said McDermott.
Other leading contributing factors include motorcyclists speeding, and impaired driving.