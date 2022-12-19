Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could miss Saturday's potential NFC East clinching game with the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder injury.
Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday's win over the Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The hit came late in the third quarter, when defensive end Trevis Gipson hit and landed upon the Eagles' MVP candidate.
Schefter is also reporting that Hurts' agent does not believe it will be a long-term injury.
The Eagles need to win just one of their last three games to secure the NFC's top seed and only first-round bye. They can also get there with the next loss by the Vikings, 49ers, and Cowboys.
The injury comes at a time eerily similar to the Super Bowl season of 2017, when MVP candidate Carson Wentz suffered a knee injury in a late-season victory over the Rams.
That year it was Nick Foles who replaced Wentz, this time it would be Gardner Minshew.
The Eagles play at 4:25 on Saturday against Dallas, in a game you'll hear on WDEL.