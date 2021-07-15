Two people are dead following a quadruple shooting in Claymont Wednesday night.
According to New Castle County Police, a shooting in the area of Balfour Avenue in the Knollwood community around 9:40 p.m. on July 14, 2021, left a 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man dead. A 19-year-old woman was also injured.
A fourth victim was located after arriving at an area hospital via private vehicle. Police said they determined the 18-year-old man had also been shot at the Balfour Avenue scene.
The two surviving victims were listed in critical condition.
An investigation is underway and in the early stages, police said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Kevin Mackie at 302.395.8133 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.