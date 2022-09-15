Just one day after this week's Delaware Primary, a Chancery Court vice chancellor issued a ruling that is raising questions about whether voting by mail will be legal for the November general election.
Same-day voter registration was upheld by Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook in a case brought on behalf of different plaintiffs by two attorneys: M. Jane Brady, who is Delaware Republican Party Chair, and Julianne Murray, the party's candidate for Attorney General. Cook, however, believes vote-by-mail is unconstitutional.
"It was purely a Delaware Constitutional issue," Murray said on The Rick Jensen Show on WDEL Thursday. "People that want to say 'oh, she hates vote by mail' that's not the case at all. I want to defend the Delaware Constitution and the Delaware Constitution has very specific excuses for why you can absentee vote."
Delaware Common Cause - part of a national organization that "focuses on strengthening and protecting democracy" - expressed disappointment with the ruling that calls into question mail in voting.
"Article V section 1 clearly states that the General Assembly has the authority to prescribe the means, methods and instruments of voting and that's exactly what they did when they passed the vote-by-mail bill last June," Delaware Common Cause Executive Director Claire Snyder-Hall said. According to Snyder-Hall, vote-by-mail is not the same thing as absentee voting.
"Vote-by-mail is so important because it allows voters, particularly those working essential jobs like nurses and firefighters, and others that have schedules that make it difficult to be available at one particular day, it makes it easier for them to vote," Snyder-Hall added. "We're concerned about voter turnout going down if vote-by-mail is not ultimately restored by the Delaware Supreme Court."
ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner pointed out that many voters voted by mail in the 2020 election, and it was also used during the primary election Tuesday.
"I think it's really important to note that one of the biggest tools of voter suppression is really confusion," Brickner said. "Suddenly changing the rules so soon before the general election could lead to more voter confusion and frustration."
In a statement Thursday, Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron said "the extended controversy over Vote by Mail is a disappointing reminder that Republican attacks on the electoral process are active and ongoing, even in Delaware. We have seen it all over the country as Republicans have thrown up increasingly burdensome barriers to the ballot box, all under the guise of 'election integrity.'
"Exercising the right to vote should not be a partisan issue. Before 2020, vote by mail had bipartisan support. Delaware Republicans have changed course because they know that the only way they can impose their unpopular and regressive policies is to bar Delawareans from the ballot box," Maron added. "The Delaware Democratic Party believes that true election integrity comes from ensuring every eligible voice is heard. Our candidates are running to expand access, not restrict it. While yesterday’s news was discouraging, we can settle this matter once and for all by electing more Democrats to the General Assembly on November 8."