After waking up to the coldest morning of the winter, snow is on the way late Sunday afternoon, but it should be washed away by rain overnight Sunday into Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The storm will arrive from the south sometime around 5 p.m. as a mix of precipitation - starting as snow before quickly changing to a wintry mix and eventually changing to all rain, as temperatures will rise overnight into the 40s. The rain could be heavy at times.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible.
That could make roads very slippery during the storm.
Meantime, Delaware's beaches should see nothing but rain.
Strong winds are also expected, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph - putting unsecured objects at risk of being blown away.
By Monday, we should have a cloudy day with a chance of rain. We could see some snow showers late in the afternoon or at night, but no accumulation is expected.