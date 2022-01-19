Timing may be everything as a quick-hitting transition from rain to snow could make for a tricky Thursday morning commute in Delaware.
NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei said she's expecting 1-3 inches of snow for Kent and New Castle Counties, with lighter accumulations at the coast.
"Not a ton, but still a chance for some slippery roads, especially tomorrow morning."
The key will be the transition from rain to snow, which is expected sometime in the 7-9 a.m. range from northwest to southeast.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for New Castle County, but not for the rest of the state.
Following Thursday's snow, Friday is expected to be cold, with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-20s.
At the same time, another low pressure is expected to form on the front that brings Delaware the Thursday snow, the question remains whether it will pull back enough north to give some, or all, of Delaware any accumulation.
The National Weather Service is hinting that extreme southern Delaware could be brushed by the storm, with the potential for light accumulations, but a change in track 50 miles to the north could change that story entirely by the weekend.