Sam Witman was doing the virtual learning form of gym class last week when something didn't seem right around him.
Witman was riding his bike on the 400 block of Pencader Lane in Bear when suddenly he saw smoke coming from nearby wheelchair ramp.
"I was riding my bike for gym class, and I was coming around to the end of the street, when I realized there was a fire at my neighbor's house."
The Albert G. Waters Middle School 6th grader quickly peddled back to his house a few doors away.
"My reaction was 'okay, that can't be good!' I went to my dad's pole barn and barged in and said there was a fire at the neighbors' house. He said alright, so we both hopped into his truck, drive over, and he turned on the hose. I went straight to the front door and started pounding on the door."
Witman eventually realized there was no answer, while his dad took care of the smoldering wheelchair ramp, the good news, no one was home, and the fire hadn't turned bad.
"My dad just put it out with a hose. He took me back to class, and stayed on fire watch for a while."
It turns out the couple was on vacation. Sam's mother Jennifer said the couple had no idea how close their house was to potentially burning until they returned.
"If Sam hadn't seen that, it was going to get out of control very quickly, because that ramp is made of wood."
Fire danger has been a concern with the recent significant wind and lack of rain.