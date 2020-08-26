A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the New Castle area, the Division of Public Health advised county residents Wednesday.
Officials said an individual getting into their vehicle was bitten by a raccoon in the area of Hillview Avenue near the Route 9 corridor.
Positive rabies tests were returned for the raccoon on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and the individual started treatments for exposure.
Anyone in the area who believes they may have also come into contact with a raccoon should contact the DPH at 302.744.4995, where an epidemiologist is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone who believes a pet may have come into contact with a raccoon should contact their veterinarian or the Delaware Department of Agriculture at 302.698.4500.
The DPH said three of 79 animals tested in the year 2020 have been found carrying rabies, including the raccoon from the current incident.