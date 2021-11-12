A raccoon that attacked a human in Glasgow tested positive for rabies, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Friday.
According to officials, the raccoon bit and scratched a human victim in the area of Frazer and Denny roads on November 7, 2021.
Anyone who believes they may have come into contact with the animal in that area is urged to immediately contact their health care provider or contact the DPH Rabies Program at 302.744.4995.
Anyone who believes a pet may have come into contact with the animal is urged to contact their private veterinarian and contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
Since the start of the year, the DPH has performed 176 rabies tests and identified 18 positive cases, including a dog, a deer, a fox, a cow, wo skunks, three cats, six bats, an three raccoons, including the one identified above. In 2020, 121 animals were tested, four of which were confirmed rabid.