The Students for Fair Admission, Inc. suing Harvard College and University of North Carolina have changed the history of college admissions, which has outraged several Delawareans.
In the past, affirmative action created quotas meant decrease exclusion based upon race, gender, and other categories that colleges specifically could use against an applicant.
Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester was one of many public figures that opposed the change, calling it "colorblindness for all."
She says that deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life, and that the bill is interfering with the crucial work institutions of higher learning are doing to solve America’s real-world problems.
Some educators did not respond well either.
Delaware State University, one of the country's oldest historically black colleges, sent out a letter from their president, Tony Allen, who says that students of color who would've applied to a predominantly white institution could now apply to and attend an HBCU instead.
While Allen highlighted the positive side of the issue-- that these students would be welcomed at HBCUs -- he also notes that the world today is a result of the country's inequitable founding principles.
Allens says he doesn't need to explain to anyone that race is most certainly a “plus factor” in admissions.
Race is a “plus factor” because it’s been, for centuries, a “minus factor," Allen says.