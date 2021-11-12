Newark Police are investigating the discovery of racist graffiti on a pair of residences on South Chapel Street, just south of Main Street, in Newark.
Police said the initial incident was reported Friday morning and then officers found a second residence that had been defaced.
University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis said one of the residences was an off-campus apartment belonging to a female student.
The graffiti included the N-word.
Assanis called the actions 'abhorrent' and 'intolerable.'
The entire content of Assanis' message to the University of Delaware community reads as follows:
Dear UD Community,
Earlier today, a University of Delaware student discovered a hateful, racist message — including the N-word — written on the garage door at her off-campus apartment. The message has been removed, and Newark Police are investigating the incident. In doing so, police found the same slur posted on a nearby home. The University is already working closely with the student and her family to support them through this distressing time.
Speaking personally and on behalf of the entire University of Delaware, we are all angry that a member of our community has been the target of such an abhorrent incident. Let us be clear: This expression of hate is contrary to the University’s values, and we have and will continue to speak out against prejudice and discrimination in our society. Our ongoing work as a community to address equity, racism and social justice will rely on steps we take together to combat such intolerable actions.
As always, UD is here to support you with a variety of resources from UD Police, the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Center for Counseling and Student Development. Please continue to support one another and reach out for help if you need it.
Sincerely,
Dennis Assanis
President