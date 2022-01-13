"At the NAACP...we have a problem with the ethics committee investigation," said Delaware NAACP President Richard "Mouse" Smith in defense of state Sen. Darius Brown. " I've been dealing with the General Assembly since I was younger...We have never had a fair shake in the Senate."
Smith said the full power of his organization would stand behind Brown (D-Wilmington), who at the start of January was found not guilty of allegations he punched a woman with whom he'd had a 12-year relationship while the pair spent an afternoon at Brandywine Hundred's Taverna Italian restaurant.
Following his arrest in that incident, Brown then had a public altercation with a fellow elected official, during which he reportedly screamed obscenities in her face. Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) at the time called the incident "deeply concerning, and when Brown was found not guilty, Sokola promised their be an investigation from their end.
"Sen. Darius Brown was acquitted today by a jury who thoroughly reviewed the evidence in his criminal case. What remains clear, however, is that Sen. Brown has been involved in multiple confrontations in public spaces over the last year, regardless of whether that behavior rose to the level of criminal conduct," Sokola said in a written statement following issuance of the verdict. "As elected representatives of the people we serve, I believe we owe it to Delawareans to hold ourselves to a higher level of accountability and conduct. In the coming weeks, the Senate Rules and Ethics Committee will fully review all of the allegations leveled against Sen. Brown[.]"
Smith said this course of action was unacceptable for a man found innocent in a court of law. More importantly, Smith said, is that Brown's white counterparts in the General Assembly have not faced similar repercussions when they've been involved in their own incidents.
"To me, it seems racist. It seems like Blacks can't do anything. When they speak out, when they say something, when they're forceful, when they take care of their community, they always find a way to get rid of them, or they wind up in lockup or something happens to them," Smith said. "We can never be the politician that our community, the Black community, sent us down to be. We always get rules that are going to be different for us. There's a problem with racists in the Delaware General Assembly."
Smith said sending Brown out on a limb to face his troubles on his own, then keeping him off of the committees of which he was stripped even after a not guilty verdict was issued, is unjust.
"Why do you need this ethics committee now...when [Brown] basically came out of court and won his case and got the pressure off him, and have him face new charges? It's like they're trying to get rid of him. They're trying to set him up to lose his seat. They're trying to do a whole lot of things to this man. That's unjustified," Smith said. "He's not guilty. He wants the boards back. He wants every committee he had, back. He felt he was unjustly removed. Now, he's got this ethics thing they never use on anybody, trying to remove him or sanction him or whatever, that's wrong."
Threatening litigation if an ethics investigation moves forward against Brown, Smith said the NAACP will expend all options defending one of the few Black elected officials representing constituents at the state level.
"We want a fair shake. If it's got to take the court for Delaware to recognize it's now showing they really don't care enough about black folks, then it's a problem," Smith said. "We need to look at getting some relief. And it gives us fair justice."
Delaware Senate leadership reissued Sen. Dave Sokola's previous statement and said it had no additional comment to provide when asked for contextualization in light of Smith's allegations.