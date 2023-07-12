Bilal Nichols said he wished he had the opportunity to go to a youth football event like the one he's planning in Wilmington on Sunday.
"I didn't want any kid to have to pay for anything. I just wanted kids to come out, enjoy the experience, get better, have fun, and also see that is possible to make it to the NFL from where we come from."
That's the crux behind the second youth football camp that the Hodgson and University of Delaware product will host at Salesianum's Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington on July 16, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.
Nichols is part of a growing list of Delaware high school products currently playing in professional football, including Troy Reeder, Darnell Savage, Brian O'Neill, Duron Harmon, Angelo Blackson, and David Sills.
"With us being the ones in the NFL, there's a nice number of us, it's important that we give back and show the kids that you can make it to the league coming from Delaware."
Nichols is entering his 6th season in the NFL, after spending three years in Chicago, and signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent this past offseason.
Nichols recorded 44 tackles with 1.5 sacks last year, and has 4 fumble recoveries, 12.5 sacks, and even an interception on his resume.
Nichols said hosting a camp for ages 5-17 creates the opportunity to inspire a wide range of next generation of Delaware athletes. Nichols said his turning point came in junior year at Hodgson, when the recruiting process for college was in full bloom.
"I knew that I was able a capable athlete, but I also realized that what was going to get me to where I wanted to be and get me to my goals and dreams was how hard I worked, compared to the next person."
It might be tough to realize it looking at his 6'3", 313-pound frame now, but Nichols was a standout for Hodgson's basketball team as well, and much like his NFL compatriots Blackson, O'Neill, and others, being a multi-sport athlete has proven beneficial.
"I was just so used to moving around, changing of direction, so everything really felt natural to me. When I really started to tune into football, things came naturally to me because I played basketball at a young age."
Nichols said his Sunday camp will feature free shirts, shorts, food, and drinks, and even if you can't sign up in advance, walk-ups will be permitted, although arrive ahead of the 1 p.m. start time to allow for paperwork.