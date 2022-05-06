After two years off due to a global pandemic, the final day of the Wilmington Flower Market during its triumphant return--to finally celebrate a belated 100th year anniversary--has been called off thanks to a little flexing from Mother Nature.
The Flower Market was scheduled to be open until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022. Once it closes down Friday, however, that'll be it for the fundraising Mother's Day staple for another year. Rides and shops will remain closed Saturday, May 7, 2022, with significant inclement weather anticipated to continue moving through the area.
Scheduled entertainment that was set to be hosted on the stages at the Wilmington Flower Market will still take place, but the show will go on in another venue. Performers will begin sets starting at 2 p.m. at the nearby House of Laffs at 1206 N Union Street.
The Wilmington Flower Market had debuted a new beer garden stage in addition to its traditional main stage, so acts scheduled for Saturday included: Tim Hein, Diamond Swing Jazz, Royals, Lily Rose, Daisy The Great, and the headlining American Authors.
The Wilmingtoin Flower Market is a volunteer-run organization that directly benefits a number of organizations with the goal of helping Delaware children.