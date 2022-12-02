The forecast of rain has washed out the Middletown Christmas Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday.
Middletown Main Street Incorporated said the decision to cancel is based on the possibility of significant rainfall and high winds, which could affect floats, vintage cars, musical instruments, other participants and spectators.
No rain date is scheduled.
"Events like this are what drive the heartbeat of a small-town like ours, and our historic district counts this as a wonderful day of shopping. May we suggest, now that your Saturday morning is free, you consider grabbing an umbrella, dashing over puddles and staying dry and cozy shopping in our wonderful stores and eateries/breweries?" Middletown Main Street Inc. said in a social media post.