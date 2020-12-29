storm will put a damper on the end of 2020 -- what else would you expect?
The last day of 2020 brings a New Year’s storm that lasts through the start of 2021.
Ahead of the storm, the final days of 2020 ride a temperature roller coaster with plenty of sunshine.
Up-and-down temperatures to end 2020
Monday temperatures rose above average, into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tuesday, a cold front brings lower temperatures capping in the upper 30s during the afternoon. Breezy conditions will make it feel like the 20s much of the day. Some scattered snow showers moved through in the early morning.
Winds will die down Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to plummet into the low to mid 20s Wednesday morning. Morning clouds Wednesday will break for some afternoon sun, warming us into the low 40s.
Rain showers arrive on New Year's Eve
Thursday, New Year’s Eve, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s with rain showers, but not heavy rain, on and off during the day.
We will likely get a break in the wet weather Thursday night, just in time to ring in 2021. However, a soaking rain returns New Year’s Day.
The rain will be heavy at times Friday and into Friday night.
Saturday morning, the rain should exit. Then with partly sunny skies, temperatures on Saturday are expected to be unseasonably warm, topping out around 60 degrees.