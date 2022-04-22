To honor those who make the kind of donations that literally save lives, impacted families and staff from Nemours AI duPont Hospital for Children gathered Friday to raise a flag. April is National Donate Life Month, recognizing those who make the kinds of organ and tissue donations that are life changing and life saving for many.
Along the entry drive to Nemours, a number of people gathered at the base of the flagpole to raise a special symbol, among them Mayokun, a tiny little girl in a sparkling flower dress who explained in mostly one-word answers that she had to be very brave when she received a liver transplant, an organ that came from the kindness of "someone special," she said. Her mother, Kemi, who asked their last name not be used in the story, said only thanks to faith and Nemours doctors did she have her little girl with her Friday.
"I just want to say we're so grateful for this opportunity because, if not for God, the team of doctors, and the Gift of Life. I don't know where she would be today," Kemi said. "We're just so thankful to God and everyone involved in the process."
The Gift of Life is a matching service, a go-between for hospitals and patients who are waiting for organs to become available, said donor program President and CEO Rick Hasz. They get calls from hospitals with people in need or individuals willing to donate, and they help match donors with recipients and the surgical recovery of said organs.
"[Organ failure] is something that is an important public healthcare crisis, but we have a cure," Hasz said. "Transplantation is a cure for end-stage organ failure. When you're able, register as a donor when you sign up for your license, or you can go to our website, donors1.org, and register your wishes. And let your family know."
There are always more donors needed, Hasz said. Nemours Division Chief of Solid Organ Transplant Stephen Dunn agreed, and wanted to clarify for many there's a prevalent misconception about needing to be dead before a donation can be made.
"We're raising a flag in honor of organ donation and encouraging people to consider it," Dunn said. "Certainly, [selecting donor on your license] is part of it, but we're honoring living donors also, people who donate a kidney to maybe a relative or a friend, someone who donates part of their liver under similar circumstances. Believe it or not, almost 90% of all the children who receive a liver transplant, receive part of a liver from an adult-size person, or a larger person."
To help with raising awareness, the Phillie Phanatic stopped by, knowing how many people pay attention to him. He spent some time engaging with donor recipient children who were taking part in a special lunch after the flag was raised. Mark Mumford, Chief Executive of Nemours Delaware Valley Operations, talked about how one person's decision to donate could have huge implications.
"This past year, Nemours staff supported eight families who said yes to organ donation, resulting in 24 life-saving transplants," Mumford said. "That included kidney; that included liver; that included lung, and heart transplants. These donors and their loved ones have forever changed the lives of the child recipient and their families."
Mumford said one organ donor can impact up to eight lives, while a tissue donor can benefit more than 100, which is why, he said, Donate Life Month is so important. It gives everyone a chance to encourage others to give the gift of life.
"Gift of Life has created a very special community of people that we want to recognize and share our deepest gratitude with: the donor families who give the most precious gift to others during their own time of sorrow, and the living donors who accept the risk and personal sacrifice to give a part of themselves to save the life of another."