In March of 2020, the childcare industry was transformed with its workers elevated to "essential" status.
"We became front-line workers. Childcare has no virtual model. Parents who were on the frontlines and keeping our economy going, needed childcare to continue to do their vital work. We have shown up every day since then, ready to continue to be the workforce behind the workforce," said Jamie Schneider, president of the Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children, who also owns the Educational Enrichment Center in Brandywine Hundred.
In recognition of the critical role the workforce has played during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than $120 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will go towards early childhood education initiatives. Gov. John Carney announced the investments alongside members of Delaware's congressional delegation at Delaware State University in Dover Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
The investments include $24 million for the Child Care Stabilization grants to keep providers operating. That investment is on top of a prior $66 million in ARPA funding for these grants. Another $10.6 million will go directly to childcare workers, aimed at strengthening the industry and attract new workers.
Carney said the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare just how vital childcare workers are to keeping our economy moving.
"One of the things that we learned over the last 20 months is that there are portions of our workforce and our economy that in some ways, we take for granted--nurses, law enforcement, first responders, healthcare workers--all the front line workers, the people who work in our grocery stores, that make food available, that deliver food to all of us--we wouldn't be able to survive; we wouldn't be able to keep our economy going without these workers, and one of the things I learned is that in order for all those front-line workers to go to work, there have to be people who are caring and educating their children."
Up and down the state, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Delaware) said he sees "help wanted" signs in windows and doorways.
"Employers want people to come to work, and one of the reasons people aren't coming to work, partly, is because of a lack of childcare, the cost of childcare," he said. "We're going to do something about it here in the state of Delaware."
Carper likened early childhood education to economic development.
"There are millions of jobs going unfilled right now that ought to be filled by parents who like to go to work if they just didn't have to worry about what's going to happen to their kids," he said.
Another $10.6 million in ARPA funding will go towards DSU's new Early Childhood Innovation Center, in partnership with the Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). The center is also funded through an additional $20 million from DDOE and DHSS.
Dr. Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University said DSU is proud to house the new innovation center.
"To make sure that our early education providers have the tools that they need to be successful throughout the state. Does that mean scholarships? It sure does. Does that mean certifications? It sure does. Does that mean undergraduate degrees and advanced degrees? It sure does. And that is for everybody--it's as important for us as it for all our college partners so whether you're at Del Tech, University of Delaware, Wilmington University, or any other institution in this state...we are proud that we're housing the early innovation center here, but we are in this together."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester called all of these investments a "touchdown."
"This is really about providing quality care with love. It's about preparing generations for the future. We know that this pandemic has taken an inordinate toll on so many of us, but I don't think there is any group, in addition to all of your healthcare providers, than you--that had to adapt, that had to change, that had to deal with workforce shortages, had to deal with funding issues, had to deal with adapting your physical plant, and then had to deal with just the fears and concerns of parents and caregivers as well," she said.
Blunt Rochester also called these investments "instrumental" for parents.
"As a mom, I can speak to the concern and the fear of how are you going to be able to afford childcare? Something that seems so basic, there are 33 states in this country where childcare is as expensive as college--Delaware is one of those states," she said. "It will help people to feel safe, it will help people to feel cared for."
She added childcare workers deserve to be saluted.
"The individuals that are responsible for our children are beyond a workforce. They are professionals. They are professionals, who deserve to be treated like professionals. They deserve our respect, and as Beyonce would say, 'we should put some respect on their checks.'"