The organization Citizens for Judicial Fairness, formerly known as Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, held a rally on the Legislative Mall in Dover on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, calling for racial diversity on Delaware's highest courts.
Reverend Al Sharpton asked Governor John Carney to follow the example set by President Joseph Biden.
"Biden has emphasized diversity in the judiciary," said Sharpton. "I was proud to be one of his guests when he appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court - a black woman."
Sharpton said the President's regional Circuit Court nominations have followed suit.
"Seventy-percent of them people of color, seventy-eight percent women, forty-percent of them black women," said Sharpton.
Advocates want to see a black judge appointed to Delaware Chancery Court in light of the pending retirement of Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III.
Sharpton pointed out the seven current members of Chancery Court are white, which is not reflective of the state's population at large.
"It's like the Rocky Mountains, the higher up you get, the whiter it gets," said Sharpton.
The rally also served as a rebranding of the former Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware to Citizens for Judicial Fairness.
Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware was organized in 2016 as an outgrowth of the TransPerfect case which was being heard in Delaware's Chancery Court.
The case was a long-running, and highly contentious affair, that eventually pitted one of the litigants, TransPerfect co-founder Philip R. Shawe, against Chancellor Andre Bouchard, who was the target of an ad campaign funded by Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware.
Bouchard oversaw the TransPerfect case which led to the company's sale, but through which Shawe ended up owning the company outright.
WDEL has reached out to Governor Carney's office for a response to Sharpton's request.