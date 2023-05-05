A 14 year old girl was saved from a potential alleged rape, intervened by New Castle County Police.
At around 1 a.m. in Glasgow park, a 48 year old Newark man, Stephen Gregory, was scene driving in the park, despite the park being closed sunset to sunrise.
The child was in his passenger seat as Gregory nervously explained that they were merely friends looking for a place to chat, according to police.
It was later discovered that the two met on a dating site and Gregory eventually admitted that he had allegedly intended to have sex with the minor, which was supported by the unused box of condoms found in his vehicle.
He was charged with one felony count of Sexual Solicitation of A Child Under 18 to Engage in Prohibited Sexual Act.