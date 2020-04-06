Delaware spent $84,000 on 5,000 rapid test kits that can reveal whether a person is infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 within 15 minutes.
Except, the tests, which aren't yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, shouldn't be the sole source of positive confirmation, according to the company that made them.
Pinnacle BioLabs, based in Nashville, said results from anti-body testing should not be used as the "sole basis" to diagnosis or exclude COVID-19 on its website. Further it said negative results do not rule out COVID-19 infection, "particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus." The lab advises follow-up testing "should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals." The company adds positive results may be due to "past or present infection."
WDEL questioned the Delaware Division of Public Health about the viability of the tests, a shipment of which had been delayed by the FDA in Cincinnati for several days, but was received Saturday.
"A positive result is extremely helpful to both the provider for patient management. Both the rapid and PCR (nasal swab tests) have a concern for false negatives so it is important to keep that in mind when we see negative results," said Andrea Wojcik, with the Division of Public Health. "Clinical judgment is also needed for negative results based on presenting symptoms, onset of symptoms, and epidemiological risk, and may warrant additional testing (PCR). This should be the approach to interpret any test."
DHSS also responded to social media complaints about the validity of the test results on Facebook.
"Delaware was one of the last few states to receive its rapid test kit order from Pinnacle BioLabs. Remember, this is an emerging virus, so no test is going to be 100%. You can read more about why the rapid tests were expedited under the public health emergency that our country is facing: https://www.fda.gov/media/135659/download," said Jill Fredel, Director of Communication for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.
The FDA has given states the authority to validate the test.
Delaware is using the rapid finger-prick tests, to test health care workers, first responders, and residents of long-term care facilities, where outbreaks are suspected. At least three long-term care facilities have been hit with outbreaks of COVID-19, including the Little Sisters of the Poor in Ogletown, which saw six virus-related deaths and the state-run Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City, where at least one resident and one staffer have tested positive for COVID-19.
DPH said Saturday the tests needed to be validated, but began using them Sunday. They said 10 first responders and health care personnel, who were asymptomatic, all tested negative for the virus, using the rapid tests, after coming into contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.
Signaling the state will accept the rapid test results, the state public health division said those 10 persons can return to their life-saving jobs while self-monitoring for symptoms and wearing a mask.