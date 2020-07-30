Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was identified in early May and has been associated with COVID-19.
Since then Dr. Neil Rellosa, an infectious disease physician with Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, said they've treated 15 children with the illness.
"There's been ebbs and flows in terms of when we've seen them," he said. "It's still I would say relatively rare."
And although rare, some of the cases have been serious enough to require placement in pediatric intensive care.
Dr. Rellosa said symptoms vary.
"Fever is pretty much an absolute in terms of this syndrome," he said. "Gastrointestinal symptoms--abdominal pain, some nausea, vomiting, diarrhea--have been one of the apparent symptoms even where it looks like the patient might have something like an appendicitis."
Rellosa said their knowledge of the syndrome continues to evolve.
"We're learning on the fly in terms of how best to diagnosis and treat and manage these patients."
It's believed the illness sets in after a child has had, or has been exposed to, COVID-19 and is related to their autoimmune response.
Dr. Rellosa said although symptoms vary and the number of cases are limited, there are some consistencies in the demographic makeup of pediatric patients suffering from MIS-C.
"What we've experienced at Nemours is consistent with what other places in the nation have seen that the patients who have MIS-C that seem to be most severely affected are older children, and children of African-American or Hispanic ethnicity or descent," said Dr. Rellosa.
"A good portion have underlying medical conditions including obesity."
As school districts debate the merits of reopening schools in the fall, Dr. Rellosa said the tenets of what was started with in terms of trying to curb transmission of coronavirus still hold true.
"I think the ability to distance and separate and avoid as much close contact as possible is part of it.
"That being said I think there are ways you can do that in a school setting and be safe and be able to have in-person classes.
"Encouraging the use of masks should be an important part of thinking about how you could reopen school in person."
Rosella said good hygiene practices are also important.
Dr. Rosella adds that any parent or guardian concerned about their child's health in relation to COVID-19 or MIS-C should not hesitate to contact their health provider.