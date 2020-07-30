Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.