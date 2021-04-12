Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a single car crash around 2:40 Sunday afternoon, April 11, 2021, in Middletown.
According to New Castle County paramedics, the crash occurred on Ratledge Road at Crystal Run Drive.
A 20-year old man had to be extricated by firefighters from Volunteer Hose of Middletown.
He was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in serious but stable condition.
A woman, whose age was not released, was transported to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police helicopter in stable condition.
The car appeared to have run off the road and crashed into a stand of trees.
The crash is under investigation by New Castle Count police.