Ratledge Road wreck
New Castle County EMS

Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a single car crash around 2:40 Sunday afternoon, April 11, 2021, in Middletown.

According to New Castle County paramedics, the crash occurred on Ratledge Road at Crystal Run Drive.

A 20-year old man had to be extricated by firefighters from Volunteer Hose of Middletown.

He was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in serious but stable condition.

A woman, whose age was not released, was transported to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police helicopter in stable condition.

The car appeared to have run off the road and crashed into a stand of trees.

The crash is under investigation by New Castle Count police.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.