Wilmington's Riverfront Development Corporation is celebrating its 25th anniversary by looking back at its past and forward to its future.
The city's Christina Riverfront's come a long way since the Corporation started in 1996 with an eye toward developing the former shipbuilding area, said RDC marketing manager Joe Valenti.
"Starting with the Shipyard Shops, the outlets that were put in, the Chase Center itself, obviously, was a former factory that was renovated and turned into the convention center that it is now, and then, y'know, really one of the major projects has been the Riverwalk itself," said Valenti.
Valenti said more projects are in the works for the east side of the river, helped by the recent opening of the Senator Margaret Rose Henry Bridge connecting the Christina's west and east banks.
You can learn more at riverfrontwilm25.com.