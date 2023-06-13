A continuing investigation into an alleged violent gang has resulted in additional charges.
Nine defendants in the "NorthPak" investigation have already pled guilty, and two have been convicted for murder and other charges since the original indictment was announced two years ago.
Now, 20-year-old J'Shawn Edwards is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with a September 2020 shooting. This adds to charges Edwards already faced of murder, conspiracy, illegal gang participation and other offenses.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the investigation has been led by Wilmington Police and, in her words, "this investigation never stops running."
“These charges are a reflection of the dogged determination of Wilmington PD and our prosecutors, who have already secured more than 100 charges — and decades of prison sentences — against one of Wilmington’s most violent gangs. This investigation, and others like it, help explain how Wilmington and Delaware as a whole have outpaced national reductions in gun violence since 2020," Jennings added. "I’m grateful for our teams’ tireless work to hold these defendants accountable and to continue to reduce gun violence in our community.”
In March of this year, prosecutors secured 40 convictions against NorthPak defendants Elijah Cofield and Greg Wing. Nine other defendants have also pled guilty to other offenses.
“The new and upgraded charges against this defendant demonstrate our continued commitment to this investigation – and the unyielding efforts of our department and our partners to hold these offenders accountable for their crimes,” Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said. “I hope these charges help bring a measure of comfort to the community, and send a strong message that those responsible for gun violence in our community will be held accountable.”