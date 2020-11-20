Journey Church, based in Ogletown, with a new second location in Hockessin, is planning on providing meals to 1,000 families in need this Thanksgiving.
The church's Holiday Hope Totes program culminates on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon, with a drive-thru food distribution at their church location on Route 4 in Ogletown.
"There's a lot of people out there that are facing food insecurity, and we're trying to do our part to help meet that need," said Steve Miller, outreach pastor for Journey Church.
Miller said the church partnered with some area schools to find families who would benefit the most.
"We provided them a voucher that they were able to distribute to families in need in their school communities," said Miller. "So we leaned on them to help us identify the families that were in the greatest need."
The voucher is then redeemed at the distribution event for a Hope Tote.
"Each one of those Hope Totes is packed with all of the food and ingredients necessary for a family of four to five people to be able to have Thanksgiving dinner," said Miller.
"We're also providing a gift card from ShopRite to be able to purchase a protein, a turkey or a ham, a protein of their choice to go with their meal."
Miller said families in need, who may not be affiliated with any of the schools Journey partnered with, can reach out for assistance from the Holiday Hope Totes program by filling out a form on the church's web site.
Given the recommended pandemic restrictions on holiday gatherings, Miller said the church wanted to make sure while difficult, these times are special.
"We just want to take advantage of the opportunity that we have to bring families together."