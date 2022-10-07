Reaction was quick and passionate following the release Friday of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared Delaware' same-day voter registration and vote-by-mail laws unconstitutional.
From the State Senate Democratic leadership of Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D- Newark / Bear and Majority Whip Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, D-Wilmington:
“While we are deeply disappointed that mail-in voting and Election Day registration will not be options available to Delawareans this election cycle, we thank the Supreme Court for expediting its decision to bring clarity to voters as the General Election approaches next month.
This ruling, which undoes statues passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor John Carney, will effectively make voting harder and less convenient for working people in the First State, whom we believe should enjoy the same rights held by voters in dozens of other states across the country.
Our efforts to provide a safe, secure, and legal vote-by-mail option through a Constitutional amendment were stymied by Republican legislators who switched their votes once Donald Trump began spreading the Big Lie. Republican legislators also voted to retain an arbitrary and antiquated Saturday deadline for voter registration.
We commend Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, and Rep. David Bentz for pursuing every possible path forward on vote by mail and same-day registration, and we are committed in 2023 to continuing to answer the call of our constituents to promote and protect democracy by increasing ballot access.
Today's ruling makes clear that amending our State Constitution is the only path forward for implementing these policies, which are supported by 70 percent of Delawareans. And so, it appears our constituents can only secure the open and accessible elections they demand by electing more Democrats to the General Assembly in November.”
From the State Senate Republican Caucus, Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, R- Ocean View and Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R- Georgetown;
“As Republicans in the Delaware General Assembly correctly argued during the floor debates for SB 320 and HB 25, both bills violated the Delaware Constitution. The sponsors and Democrats ignored our concerns, dismissed expert legal testimony, and passed both pieces of legislation anyway. Today, however, the rule of law prevailed.
“We thank the Delaware Supreme Court justices for the expedited process and their unanimous decision.”
From the House of Representatives Democratic caucus, House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach and Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D- Bear:
“Today’s Delaware Supreme Court decision is deeply disappointing to us and all voting rights advocates out there. At a time when voting rights across the nation are under attack, Delaware has repeatedly attempted to be a positive example of how to enfranchise residents and make it easier and more convenient for them to exercise their constitutionally protected right to vote.
“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court’s decision reinforces that our previous efforts to amend Delaware’s Constitution for voting is more important now than ever. Democrats have steadfastly supported these attempts, which would ultimately improve access and opportunities for all voters, and we will continue to push for these critical changes to our electoral laws. We will review the Supreme Court’s full decision once it is available and chart our path forward.”