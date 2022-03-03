A 24 hour fundraising blitz for Delaware non-profit organizations gets underway at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022.
Do More 24 Delaware brings together hundreds of non-profits under one, online umbrella to make it easier for donors to find organizations that fit their causes, passions, and interests.
"Whether it's the environment or education you can click on that sector and find all of the non-profits that identify with that sector," said Tierra Fair from United Way Delaware.
In addition to making it easier to donate, Jennifer Saienni from Spur Impact said the non-profits benefit from an eight week marketing plan which allows them to save money on that effort.
"We have timelines, we have graphics, we have content, we have emails, anything you could possibly think of - QR codes - we run the gamut," said Saienni. "It's a pretty robust marketing plan."
And Fair said it has paid off thanks to the generosity of thousands of Delawareans.
"Delawareans really showed up last year," said Fair. "We almost quadrupled our numbers.
"We found out that Delawareans really understand the value of non-profits," said Fair. "They know that non-profits touch their everyday lives all the time."
During the 24-hour fundraising period, non-profits will also be competing for prizes from corporate sponsors which could stretch a $5 donation to $105, or more.
Barclays US Consumer Bank is among the sponsors offering additional funds, upwards of a total of $20,000, to organizations that reach certain benchmarks.
Nearly two million dollars was raised for Delaware non-profits during last year's program.