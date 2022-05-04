A major recall is underway for ready-to-eat salads.
Safeway Fresh Foods is recalling its Chicken Caesar Salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products contained anchovies and egg and wheat allergens which are not declared on the product label.
Approximately 717 pounds of the salad was produced on April 19th.
Officials say the salads were shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia before being sent to retailers in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.