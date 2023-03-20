Hundreds of thousands of people flock into the Atlantic Ocean off Delmarva at the peak of Summer, and local lifeguard captains are looking for more people to protect those beachgoers.
Most Delmarva beaches are holding rookie lifeguard tryouts over the next month (list of beaches at the end of the story), looking to bolster ranks that have become leaner, especially towards the end of summer when many collegiate members head back to school.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol captain Captain Jeffrey Giles started his lifeguarding career as a college athlete in 1981, and said one of his proudest moments was watching a new lifeguard last year blossom.
"One day he made two saves off of one of the jetties that were very, very good saves. There was rough water, and definitely helped two people that were in bad shape. He came in after those saves and to see the smile on his face, and the confidence that he had compared to six weeks earlier, was so fulfilling."
Giles said the lessons you learn in training go beyond basic CPR and rapid swimming.
"it really helped me through college. I was a college athlete, and it helped me with self-discipline. It gave me the comradery of working with others and depending on the next lifeguard stand over helping you out, and you helping them out."
Additional numbers would help beaches from Lewes to Ocean City, Maryland, as Giles pointed out the growing population at the beach has caused rental prices to skyrocket.
"Just to rent and lease in the area of Dewey and Rehoboth Beach has become so expensive. It's very difficult trying to get housing or try to help people get housing. We don't have any housing for anyone, but we are doing a $1,000 stipend for any lifeguards that are renting that will go directly to the rental company."
He added that Ocean City is working to provide better housing options for their guards, and hopes that Rehoboth or the State of Delaware will be able to help his guards, along with seasonal patrol officers and other works, make it through the busiest time of year profitably.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol made 445 rescues in 2019, the last year posted on their website, a number that fluctuated between 319-569 in that decade, while also dealing with 383 medical situations including jellyfish stings, cuts, and other ailments.
Giles said you don't need to be a champion swimmer to be considered, but you need to be willing to learn the trade.
"I want you to be water-confident. You don't have to be perfect, you don't have to be the greatest swimmer, but you really have to learn to try, and want to be part of a team.
Lifeguards often work out before, after, or sometimes during their shifts, and said it will be the chance to get into better shape.
"We will run you through 25 rookie workouts prior to our rookie test. You have got to be willing to work hard, be a part of a team, and to be honest, have the best days of your life."
Giles said he stayed with the lifeguarding trade, knowing one of the first lessons a new lifeguard finds on their first trip onto the stand.
"It's that understanding that you are responsible for that beach and every single person that is going into that water. That is your responsibility, and if you've seen Rehoboth in the middle of summer, you know that you need to take that very seriously."
Giles said he's confident that this year's trainees will take the same steps as last year's rookie.
"By the end of the summer, you are looking at a confident lifeguard. Blowing the whistle, whistling people off the jetty, running down there and telling them what they need them to do, telling them about water safety, you'll see a different person from what they started at the beginning of summer."
Giles said he's received a fair amount of applicants, and said even if he ends up with more qualified lifeguards than he can hire in Rehoboth, he'll push to find them work somewhere along the Atlantic.
"All of the captains get together, and if we have more people trying out than we are hiring, I'm going to try to push them towards another beach patrol."
Most Delmarva ocean beaches are paying around $18/hour, and some are offering bonuses for working into the August and September months when many guards aren't available, and either beaches have to go unguarded, or hours are shortened.
Upcoming Delmarva Beach Patrol Tryouts
(More information at the different listed beaches)
- Saturday, March 25 - 9:30 a.m. at Lake Forest High School (5407 Killens Pond Road, Felton, Delaware) - Pool Entrance
- Saturday, April 1 - 11:30 a.m. at Sussex Academy (21150 Airport Road, Georgetown, Delaware) - Pool Entrance
- Must pass Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Class
- Contact Janet Reeves at 302-645-7777 ext. 100 for more information
- Sunday, March 26 - 11:30 a.m. - Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station - 1 Dagsworthy Avenue
- Sunday, April 2 - 11:30 a.m. - Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station - 1 Dagsworthy Avenue
Delaware State Parks (Delaware Seashore, Cape Henlopen)
- Sunday, March 26 - 7:00 a.m. at Sussex Family YMCA
- Sunday, April 16 - 7:00 a.m. at Sussex Family YMCA
- Sunday, April 30 - 7:00 a.m. at Sussex Family YMCA
- Sunday, May 7 - 7:00 a.m. at Sussex Family YMCA
- Sunday, March 26
- Sunday, April 2
- Email Captain Joe Donnelly at jdonnelly@townofbethanybeach.com for more information
- Saturday, March 25 - Noon on the South 2nd Street Beach
- Saturday, April 22 - Noon on the South 2nd Street Beach
- Email Captain Ryan Dacey for more information beachpatrol@southbethany.org
- Saturday, April 29 - Noon at Sussex Academy (21150 Airport Road, Georgetown, Delaware) - Pool Entrance
- E-mail Captain Delaney Smith at delaneysmith333@gmail.com
- E-mail Captain John Rykaczewski at beachpatrolcaptain@fenwickisland.org
- Sunday, March 26 - 10:00 a.m. - Richard Henson YMCA (Salisbury, Maryland)
- Sunday, April 2 - 10 a.m. - Arundel Aquatics Center, Annapolis, Maryland
- Sunday, April 30 - 10 a.m. - Ocean Pines Sports Core Pool Ocean Pines
- Saturday, June 3 - Ocean City Beach Patrol HQ (Only Rescue Academy II)