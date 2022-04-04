On Monday, Incyte officially debuted their 1709 Facility with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, while also announcing significant extension and expansion of their contributions to the Cancer Care Assistance Fund.
CEO Herve Hoppenot explained the new 199,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art expansion was delivered "on time and under budget," though both he and company representatives in follow-up conversations declined to provide additional information about costs. The facility will offer 440 employees four floors of lab space for research and development of rare cancer fighting treatments and, is named 1709 because that's a prime number, and as such, "can't be divided."
"We are building a company and as a part of it, there is something about the concrete aspect of this building," Hoppenot said, adding the building was the next step for the company. "Most of the building is R&D building, with labs, and basically match our investment with growing pipelines that we have of new product coming to market. So we decided three years ago, to build our own facility for chemistry and biology."
In three years, Hoppenot said the company has increased its research & development capacity, and the technology being used, which has led to three new products being launched in the US and two products internationally in the last two years, he said. The new lab space was built with the intention of helping Incyte synthesize their own products and scale up operations, Hoppenot said, but it's now led to 20 projects in various stages of development.
A number of Delaware dignitaries joined Incyte officials for the event, but perhaps the most significant to Incyte's journey was U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. Without his work during his time as governor helping Incyte find its footing, the pharmaceutical company may never have been able to last in the First State.
Carper helped Paul Friedman, who was heading up the Incyte initiative after a failed attempt to launch a DuPont-Merck collaboration, connect with Charles "Chad" Holliday, then CEO of DuPont, and find them space in the experimental station. As the company grew, Carper twice more helped the company find space better suited for its needs he said.
"Now, we're here today. It's been an extraordinary, extraordinary journey, and there was great leadership, and you still have great, great leadership," Carper said. "I hope on behalf of all the people we represent--it's about exactly a million people in Delaware, and a lot more outside of Delaware--but on behalf of all the people whose lives you have touched and will continue to touch, I just want to say thank you. You are doing the Lord's work, and we are grateful for you."
That work was also heralded by Jan Meyer, a retired nurse and Cholangiocarcinoma Warrior who organized the Quack Out Cholangio 5k to Crush Bile Duct Cancer. She said, without the work Incyte does focusing on rare cancers, many individuals would never have the chance for survival they have now with their efforts.
"Cholangiocarcinoma patients worldwide saw hope when, in 2020, Pemazyre--developed right here at Incyte--became the first FDA-approved targeted drug for cholangiocarcinoma for patients who have been previously treated and who had an abnormal FGFR2 gene," Meyer said. "The patients, in fact, we're so thankful that we, as patients, put up a billboard to say just that, right before the Delaware Memorial Bridge: 'Thank you, Incyte, and congratulations on your one year anniversary.' It was believed to be the first time that a patient group has ever publicly thanked a drug company."
And it was easy to be grateful and recognize the importance of what this great company based in Delaware was doing even if someone wasn't a patient themselves, said Gov. John Carney.
"Jan clearly told us why we're here. In part it's to cut a ribbon on a building. But mostly, it's about a company of wonderful scientists and people who helped folks like this, and that's a really, really big deal. And that's why this [expansion] is a really, really big deal for the state of Delaware," Carney said. "What we're talking about here with Incyte is right up there...Saving people's lives and addressing cancers that heretofore have not been treatable. That is a big deal."
On Monday, Incyte Executive Vice President Paula Swain also announced the Incyte Cancer Care Assistance Fund, created in 2017 to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for their headquarters building to help Delaware cancer patients facing financial hardships after a diagnosis, would be doubled.
Initially, the fund would provide $100,000 annually over five years, and Swain said its helped 435 individuals with an average of $1,175 to help pay for medical expenses. Swain said they were committing to another five-year period, and are doubling their commitment to $200,000.