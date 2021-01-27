Delaware still has a smoking problem.
"Here in Delaware, we had mixed grades," said American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deborah Brown.
The ALA gave Delaware a single A, B, and C on its report card -- for smokefree air, access to cessation services, and tobacco prevention and control program funding, respectively -- but Delaware also scored two Fs.
The state failed on both taxing cigarettes, which currently stands at $2.10 per 20-cigarette pack, and restricting flavored tobacco products, according to the ALA. They'd like to see taxes on cigarettes increased by at least a dollar per pack, see taxes on other tobacco products equalized to cigarette taxes, and see all flavored products banned in the state.
"It's a win-win for for everyone. We know that states will generate additional income, we know that people will quit smoking, and we know that we will save lives," she said. "I think it's really important that we raise the tobacco tax, and we make sure that other tobacco products like little cigars, large cigars, smokeless tobacco, those things have equitable tax rates."
One of the driving factors in targeting flavored products is the level of Delaware's youth population using tobacco.
"One of the things that's really important to remember is that we have a lot of young people who begin using tobacco products--particularly vaping products--every day," she said. "Typically they start with flavored e-cigarettes, and it really sets them up for a lifetime of addiction to nicotine. By ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, it would help to end the youth vaping epidemic. We also know that if we include menthol, we will help address the disproportionate impact of tobacco use and exposure on particular communities."
Focusing on youth, smoking rates are more prevalent than adults, at 19.4% of the younger population using tobacco compared to 15.9% of adults.
"The tobacco use rate for high school students is 19.4%, which is really unacceptable," Brown said. "The surge in vaping, combined with the fact that smoking increases the chance of severe COVID-19 symptoms, really makes it important for Delaware to implement proven measures that we have in place. We know that flavored tobacco products attract and hooked many Americans to lifetime of addiction...We need to do more in order to prohibit the sale of those flavored products."
According to the ALA, nearly 85% of Black smokers do so using menthol products. The LGBTQ+ community and low-income communities also were identified as using tobacco products of any kind more frequently.
Delaware getting control of it's tobacco use is imperative, as its a continually pricey issue, long-term.
"In Delaware, we know that we have about 1,440 deaths attributed to smoking each year," Brown said. "Due to smoking, our health care costs here in Delaware are about $532 million. We really need to make sure that we have as many measures in place [as possible,] that has been proven effective throughout the entire country, to make sure that we help Delaware reduce healthcare costs and we save lives."
The full report is available here: