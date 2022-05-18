In a stark change to two weeks ago when temperatures barely could crack 50 degrees, Wilmington could take a run at its warmest May day in over 120 years on Saturday.
The National Weather Service is currently projecting a high of 97 degrees for Wilmington on Saturday, and if that verifies, it would make it the third hottest May high temperature since record keeping in the city began in 1894.
Wilmington hit 98 twice in May of 1985, on the 10th and 30th, with the last 96 degree May day occurring on May 31, 2011.
Even going back a degree, Delaware has only hit 95 in May during 1962, 1996 (twice), and 2011 since 1917. The summers of 2000, 2003, 2004, 2009, and 2014 never even reached 95.
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network is predicting highs closer to the low 90s, but said either way, this will be a jolt to Delawareans after the prolonged Nor'Easter from earlier this month.
"It is a shock to your system. You have to get used to the idea of limiting your outdoor time during the peak heating time of the day, drink plenty of fluids, slow down a little bit, wear loose fighting, light colored clothing, and you have to get into that summertime role and let your body acclimate a little bit."
Making matters worse on Saturday night? The humidity might not allow for comfortable sleeping weather.
"When you factor in the humidity, you could be talking about a heat index overnight Saturday night that doesn't get much below 80 degrees. It's just a very warm, uncomfortable weekend on the way."
Wilmington's all-time May record warmest low is 75 degrees. The current NWS forecast is 73.
One area for relief? Head east, said Powell, but be warned if you want to swim.
"Whether you're heading to the Jersey Shore or the Delaware Beaches, you're going to see temperatures there topping out right around 80 degrees Saturday, and upper 70s on Sunday. Good amount of sunshine as well, but the ocean water temperature is only 55 degrees."
Powell doesn't believe this will extend into a heat wave.
"A strong cold front comes through late in the day on Sunday, so we could be dealing with a round of strong showers and thunderstorms, possibly several, to round out the weekend."
Temperatures for next week are projected to be in the mid 70s, right about the average of 75 degrees.